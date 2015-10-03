Rain and wind dominate weather forecast Oct 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainy weather, strong wind will dominate in major part of the country on October 3, with fog blanketing some areas of northwestern, northern, central and eastern regions. Southwestern, southern and southeastern parts only will enjoy fair autumn weather today.

As the national meteorological service reports, wind speed in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will increase up to 15-20 m per sec in the daytime with gusting up to 25 m per sec. Fog is possible in parts of North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions will reach 15-20 m per sec with gusting up to 23 m per sec. Strong wind at 15-20 m per sec is expected also in South Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Atyrau regions and in some areas of Kyzylorda, Mangystau regions where dust storm is forecast too. Fog is possible at night in Kostanay region where wind speed will increase up to 17-22 m per sec, in the daytime - up to 15-20 m per sec and in some areas wind gust will make 25 m per sec. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.