Rain and wind in Kazakhstan forecast for September 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Saturday, September 19, the weather in the most territory of Kazakhstan will remain unstable. Rain and strong wind are forecast for the most of Kazakhstan, but western regions of the country will be without precipitation today.

According to "Kazhydromet", strong wind is expected during the day in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is forecast for Mangystu, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is also forecast for Akmola region at night and strong wind during the day.

A high fire risk remains however in several regions of the country.