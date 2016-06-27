Rain expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will remain in most parts of Kazakhstan. Rain, strong wind and hail in spots are expected in Kazakhstan today.

Thunderstorm and strong wind are expected in South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Hail, strong wind and hail in spots are forecast for Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions today.

Thunderstorm and strong wind are also forecast for Almaty and Kostanay regions.

Akmola region will have thunderstorm, strong wind with a possibility of hail today.

Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will also have rainy weather and strong wind.

Fog is expected in spots in Mangystau region today. Thunderstorm is also expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Aktobe regions today.

However, high fire risk remains in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.