Rain expected in western and eastern regions of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains will prevail in western and eastern regions of the country today, while the weather without precipitation is expected in other parts of the country. Fog and strong wind are also forecast for the northern regions.

Thunderstorm, strong wind with the possibility of hail are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Atyrau regions.

Strong wind is also expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

North Kazakhstan region will have for early in the morning and at night.

However, strong heat will remain in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

A high fire risk also remains in spots in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyk regions.