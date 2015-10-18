Rain, fog and strong wind expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain, strong wind, fog, icy roads are forecast for the most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday expect for southwestern parts of the country where no precipitation is expected, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Fog, strong wind and icy spots are forecast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and strong wind will rule the day in Almaty, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

Besides, fog is forecast for Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau regions for today.