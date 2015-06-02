  • kz
    Rain forecast in Kazakhstan in spots and heat in western regions

    08:54, 02 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather is expected to be without precipitation in Kazakhstan on Tuesday and only western and northwest regions of the country will have rains with thunderstorm and blasts of wind in spots.

    As "Kazhydromet" informs, strong wind is expected in West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Fog is forecast for North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

    A strong heat wave is expected in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Karaganda regions.

    A high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan, Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan News
