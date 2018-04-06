Rain in store for Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday frontal passage will cause precipitation on most of the country's territory with the exception of the north and east, according to Kazhydromet.

Met office also warns of fog, winds strengthening, and dust storms, as well as squall and hail in the south.

Squall is expected in Kyzylorda region. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will cause dust storms. Hail is possible in the afternoon.

Fog will blanket parts of Karaganda region on Friday. Wind speeds here will be reaching 15-20 m/s. Mets warn of icy road conditions.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

In Zhambyl, Almaty, and South Kazakhstan regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s, gusting at times up to 23-28 m/s.

Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Winds in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.