Rain, lower temperatures expected in Kazakhstan in next 3 days
In northern parts of the country, temperatures are expected to drop to 18-23°C, 26 °C in some areas. While in western, eastern, and southern regions they are expected to subside to 30-38°C.
Weather forecast for Astana
On August 8: partly cloudy, no precipitation. North-westerly winds will reach 5-10 mps. The night temperature will be recorded around +13 +15°C, and - the daytime +26 +28°C.
On August 9: variable cloudiness throughout the day, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning and afternoon. Westerly winds will reach 9-14 mps. The night temperature will be recorded around +13 +15°C, and the daytime - around +28 +30°C.
On August 10: variable cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms are expected. Northeasterly winds will reach 9-14 mps, gusting up to 15-20 mps in the afternoon. The night temperature will be recorded around +12 +14°C, and the daytime - around +23 +25°C.
Weather forecast for Almaty
On August 8: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Winds will reach 0-5 mps.The night temperature will be recorded around +20 +22°С, and the daytime - around +34 +36°С.
On August 9: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Winds will reach 0-5 mps. The night temperature will be recorded around +20 +22°С, and the daytime - around +33 +35°С.
On August 10: partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Winds will reach 0-5 mps. The night temperature will be recorded around +20 +22°С, and the daytime -around +33 +35°С.