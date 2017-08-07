Rain, lower temperatures expected in Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anticyclonic influence is reducing as a cyclone from Taimyr areas is moving across the country bringing rains and cool air, as well as hail and squally wind into some parts of the country, Kazhydromet warns.

In northern parts of the country, temperatures are expected to drop to 18-23°C, 26 °C in some areas. While in western, eastern, and southern regions they are expected to subside to 30-38°C.

Weather forecast for Astana

On August 8: partly cloudy, no precipitation. North-westerly winds will reach 5-10 mps. The night temperature will be recorded around +13 +15°C, and - the daytime +26 +28°C.

On August 9: variable cloudiness throughout the day, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning and afternoon. Westerly winds will reach 9-14 mps. The night temperature will be recorded around +13 +15°C, and the daytime - around +28 +30°C.

On August 10: variable cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms are expected. Northeasterly winds will reach 9-14 mps, gusting up to 15-20 mps in the afternoon. The night temperature will be recorded around +12 +14°C, and the daytime - around +23 +25°C.

Weather forecast for Almaty

On August 8: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Winds will reach 0-5 mps.The night temperature will be recorded around +20 +22°С, and the daytime - around +34 +36°С.

On August 9: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Winds will reach 0-5 mps. The night temperature will be recorded around +20 +22°С, and the daytime - around +33 +35°С.

On August 10: partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Winds will reach 0-5 mps. The night temperature will be recorded around +20 +22°С, and the daytime -around +33 +35°С.