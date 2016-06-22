  • kz
    Rain showers and hail forecast for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    07:40, 22 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers, stiff wind and hail are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Almaty, Zhambyl, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Hail is forecast for Akmola, Zhambyl, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau region.

