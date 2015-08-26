Rain showers, bleak wind to batter Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be tormented by occasional rains, stiff winds and hail today, August 26. It will be foggy in northern Kazakhstan in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will descend on North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Hail is expected in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions. Mercury will drop to +1, +3°C in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.