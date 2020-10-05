Rain showers to batter Kazakhstan on Oct 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The northern, central and eastern sections of Kazakhstan are to be under the influence of the cyclone trough resulting in precipitation (showers, snow), with rain showers predicted for south. The rest part of the country is to enjoy the weather without precipitation, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Strong wind at 15-20 mps and fog at night and in the morning are to hit locally Akmola and Kostanay regions. Akmola region is also to brace for ice.

Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions are to expect fog, ice and strong wind blowing 15-20 mps to batter locally, with wind gusting up to 23-28 mps in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is to coat Zhambyl region here and there at night and in the morning, while wind at 15-20 mps is to blow here and there at day time.

Strong wind at 15-20 mps is to pound locally Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions at day time.

Fog is to blanket North Kazakhstan region here and there in the nighttime and morning.

Frosts are to hit Almaty and Zhambyl regions here and there at night, with the temperature falling to 1-3 degrees Celsius.

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, some parts of Zhambyl, south of Karaganda, southeast of Aktobe regions.