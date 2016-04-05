Rain showers to douse most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation will grip most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 5. Only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Mangystau, Kostanay, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Akmola, Mangystau and Kostanay regions will be steeped in fog.



Thunderstorm is expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.