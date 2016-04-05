  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rain showers to douse most regions of Kazakhstan

    07:44, 05 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation will grip most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 5. Only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Mangystau, Kostanay, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Akmola, Mangystau and Kostanay regions will be steeped in fog.

    Thunderstorm is expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!