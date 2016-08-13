Rain showers to douse W and N Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms are forecast for western and northwest Kazakhstan on August 13.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to some of the abovementioned regions.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Chances of fog are also high in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fervent will grip Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.