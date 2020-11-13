Rain, snow, ice forecast for Kazakhstan on Nov 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation with rain and snow to fall heavy in the east and southeast is predicted for Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Fog, ice, strong wind as well as blizzards in the north are expected to hit areas in the county.

Occasional fog, ice, snowstorm, and wind at 15-20mps are in store for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions as well as Pavlodar region at night; North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are to see wind reach 23-28mps.

Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions are to expect occasional fog, ice, and strong wind at 15-20mps.

Blizzards and strong wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 25mps at day time, are expected to hit areas in Akmola region.

Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions are to expect occasional fog; ice is also predicted for Zhambyl region.

Ice is to hit in places Akmola region; wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 25mps, is forecast for East Kazakhstan region.