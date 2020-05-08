Rain, strong wind and fog expected in Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is set to linger for another day in Kazakhstan, the official website of the Emergency Situations Committee reads.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is to enjoy weather without precipitations, while the west, southwest and south are to face rains, with heavy rains expected in the mountainous areas in the country’s south. Strong wind, thunderstorms, squalls and hail may hit locally.

High wind up to 18 m/s, hail and fog are forecast to hit today Mangistau region. Wind of 15-20 m/s, hail and squalls are to batter Turkestan, West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorms, high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s are to grip Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Wild wind of 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep through Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.