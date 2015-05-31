Rain, thunderstorm and strong wind expected in many parts of country on May 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain with thunderstorm and strong wind with a possibility of hail in the south regions of the country are expected in Kazakhstan on May 31, "Kazhydromet" informs.

The thunderstorm is forecast for Mangystau, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

The thunderstorm and strong wind are expected in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

Hail is also expected in Almaty region.

The thunderstorm and for early in the morning and at night are forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

During the day Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe and Kostanay regions will have strong heat wave.

A high fire risk will remain in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.