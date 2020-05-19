  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rain, thunderstorm, hail to grip Kazakhstan May 19

    07:28, 19 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet .

    Squalls, hail and 15-20 mps wind are predicted for Akmola region on May 19.

    A duststorm, squall wind of 17-22 mps and hail will hit some parts of Almaty region.

    Squall, hail and rude wind gusting to 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl, Turkestan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Rude wind, hail will hit Atyrau region on May 19.

    Dense fog patches will cover some parts of North-Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours. Hail and strong wind of 15-20 mps will rule the day in the region.

    Duststorm, 15-20 mps wind are expected in the afternoon in East Kazakhstan region.

    Foggy weather is predicted for Mangistau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Wind will strengthen here to 15-20 m/s.

    18 mps wind is also predicted for Aktobe and Pavlodar regions. Hail is possible during the day.

    15-20 mps wind is forecast for Kyzylorda region.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern part of East Kazakhstan region.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!