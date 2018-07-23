Rain, thunderstorm, strong wind predicted in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An unstable weather pattern persists in most regions of Kazakhstan on July 23, Kazhydromet Weather Service says.

In North Kazakhstan region, a thunderstorm, a wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with 23-28 m/s gusts are expected. Besides, there are chances of hail in the daytime.

Akmola and Karaganda regions will see a thunderstorm, fog, and possible hail. The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s.

In West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions, thunderstorms, a 15-20 m/s wind, and possible hail are predicted. Moreover, it will be foggy in Almaty region.

In Zhambyl region, there is also a 15-20 m/s strong wind with gusts up to 23 m/s, a thunderstorm. It may hail.

Turkestan and Atyrau regions will see a thunderstorm and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

In the meantime, 15-20 m/s winds will cause a dust storm in Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions. Moreover, a thunderstorm is predicted in the morning in Kyzylorda region.

As to Kostanay region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s. Mangistau region will see a thunderstorm.

An intense heat persists in Almaty, Atyrau, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions. There is still a high risk of fire in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.