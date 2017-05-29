Rain, thunderstorms expected in most parts of the country on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday with rains, thunderstorms, wind strengthening, dust storms, and hail, according to Kazhydromet.

In North Kazakhstan region thunderstorm and hail are expected in the afternoon. Wind will strengthen to up to 15-20 m/s, gusting at up to 23-28 m/s during the day.

Thunderstorm and hail are also possible in places in Kostanai region. Wind here will increase to 15-20 m/s at night and 17-22 m/s during the day.

In East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions thunderstorms are expected. Wind will increase to 15-20 m/s.

In Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions - thunder and dust storm, wind speed will increase to 15-22 m/s.

In Mangistau region wind will increase to 18-23 m/s during the day cayusing a dust storm.

In Kyzylorda region, at night, thunderstorm and hail are expected. In sone parts of the region, in the afternoon wind will strengthen to up to 15-20 m/s, gusting in places to 23-28 m/s causing dust storms.

There will be thunderstorms in South Kazakhstan region in the morning and afternoon. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m/s.

In Zhambyl region, a thunderstorm is expected in places, a hail is possible, and wind will increase to 18-23 m/s.

In places of Akmola region a thunderstorm is expected. Wind will increase to 15-20 m/s. Hail is possible in the afternoon.

In Almaty region thunderstorm is expected. Wind will increase to 15-20 m/s.

In places in Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan extreme fire hazard persists.