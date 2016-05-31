  • kz
    Rain to douse Kazakhstan on May 31

    07:42, 31 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers and stiff wind will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 31. Hail may hit central, northern and eastern Kazakhstan.

    According to Kazhydromet, only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.
    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Mangystau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.
    North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.
    Hail is forecast for East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.
    High fire hazard is expected in Kyzylorda region.

