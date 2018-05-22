  • kz
    Rain to fall across major part of Kazakhstan

    09:57, 22 May 2018
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The frontal passages laying through the major part of Kazakhstan bring today rain, thunderstorm, increase of wind, dust storms and patches of fog, Kazhydromet reports.

    15-20 m/s wind is to blow today in Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl regions, some patches of fog is to cover North Kazakhstan in the morning and night.

    Dust storms and increase of wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast for South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, fervent heat is expected to hit Atyrau region.

