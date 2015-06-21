Rain to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitations is forecasted for most regions of Kazakhstan.

However, in the northern, north-western, western and south-eastern parts of the country rains with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet. Strong wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket North-Kazakhstan region. Heatwave is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. Extremely high fire danger remains in some areas of Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions of the country.