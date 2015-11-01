Rain to snow slush, fog and strong wind to hit Kazakhstan Nov 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal type precipitation, fog, ice glaze and high wind speed dominate weather forecast for major part of Kazakhstan Nov 1. Western regions only will have sunny weather on this day, Kazhydromet informs.

Wind speed in some areas of Akmola, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will increase up to 15-22 m per s. Fog, ice glaze will cover parts of Kostanay region, where strong wind at 18-22 m per s with moderate snowstorm is expected too. Some areas of Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions will have foggy weather, ice glaze. Wind speed will increase there up to 15-20 m per s. Moderate snowstorm is also expected in North Kazakhstan region. Ice glaze is forecast in Mangystau and Aktobe regions at night. Fog will blanket parts of Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions. Fog and high wind speed at 15-22 m per s are expected in Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.