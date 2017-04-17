Rain, wind strengthening expected in most parts of the country Monday
In Akmola, Pavlodar, North-Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions wind is expected to increase, reaching 15-20 m/s and gusting up to 25-30 m/s. In North-Kazakhstan region patchy fog is expected.
In some parts of Karaganda region, wind will reach 17-22 m/s. Forecasters expect a foggy day.
Thunderstorms are expected in places over South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty region. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s. In Zhambyl region, wind gusts will reach 23 m/s. Fog is expected here night and in the morning.
In Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Mangystau regions, wind is expected to strengthen in places to up to 15-20 m/s.
In some parts of East Kazakhstan region, wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s, gusting to 25 m/s. Fog will blanket the region at night and in the morning.
Fog is also expected in Aktobe region.