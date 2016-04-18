  • kz
    Rain with thunderstorm forecast for Kazakhstan

    05:10, 18 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms are forecast for Kazakhstan April 18.

    According to RSE "Kazhydromet", strong winds of 17-22 mps with gusts of 28 mps are predicted for
    Alakol area in Almaty region.

    Foggy weather is expected in Mangystau region.

    Rain with thunderstorm, wind of 15-20 mps will hit Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.
    Fog will blanket North-Kazakhstan region.

    Strong winds of 15-22 mps are expected in Atyrau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan regions of the country.

