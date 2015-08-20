Rain with thunderstorms, strong wind to hit most regions Aug 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Local showers with thunderstorms and strong wind are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan Aug 20. Only southern, south-eastern and south-western parts of the country will have the weather without precipitation, the Emergencies Committee of the Kazakh MIA says.

Strong wind (15-20 meters per second) will hit some areas in Atyrau, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions and in the daytime in Akmola, Zhambyl, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions. In South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions the wind will come with a dust storm Hail is possible in Pavlodar region.

Strong heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan oblasts and in some areas of Karaganda region.

An extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and locally in Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions,