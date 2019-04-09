Rainfall forecast in southern Kazakhstan Apr 9

NUR-SULTAN. Kazhydromet predicts rainy weather in southern regions today. Heavy rainfall, gusting wind, thunderstorm and hail is forecast in some areas. Other regions will enjoy sunny weather.

According to Kazhydromet, hail is possible in parts of Turkestan region. Wind speed there will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps.



Gusting wind up to 15-20mps and hail are forecast in some areas of Zhambyl region.



Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20mps. A 20-25mps wind will hit the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region as well.



Fog will blanket Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions and East Kazakhstan region at night.