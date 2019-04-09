  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rainfall forecast in southern Kazakhstan Apr 9

    07:26, 09 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. Kazhydromet predicts rainy weather in southern regions today. Heavy rainfall, gusting wind, thunderstorm and hail is forecast in some areas. Other regions will enjoy sunny weather.

    According to Kazhydromet, hail is possible in parts of Turkestan region. Wind speed there will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps.

    Gusting wind up to 15-20mps and hail are forecast in some areas of Zhambyl region.

    Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20mps. A 20-25mps wind will hit the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region as well.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions and East Kazakhstan region at night.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!