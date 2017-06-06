Rainfalls expected in Kazakhstan, June 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, according to Kazhydromet, the atmospheric fronts will continue its influence on most of the republic causing an unstable weather pattern of rains with thunderstorms and strong winds. It is only the western Kazakhstan that will have a dry weather.

In Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind speed will increase up to 15-20 m/s. Some hail is possible.

In Zhambyl region, winds will also be as strong up to 15-20 m/s with 23-28 m/s gusts during the day. It may hail there as well.

In South Kazakhstan region, the wind speed will be up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23 m/s in the daytime.

As to Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. In Kyzylorda region strong winds will cause a dust storm, while Kostanay region will see patchy fog overnight.

It must be noted that fire risk is expected in some places of Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.