Rainfalls, strong winds, ground frosts predicted in Kazakhstan on Sunday
East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar will see patches of fog in the morning, and a thunderstorm, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, and possible hail in the daytime.
Patchy fog is also expected in Karaganda region in the morning. Besides, there will be a thunderstorm during the daylight hours.
In Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with 23 m/s gusts causing a dust storm.
In the morning in Almaty region, patchy fog and thunderstorm are expected. The wind speed will reach 17-22 m/s.
In the daytime in West Kazakhstan region, there will be a thunderstorm, 15-20 m/s strong wind with a dust storm.
In Atyrau region, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s.
As to Akmola region, patches of fog are predicted in the morning.
It should be mentioned that there is a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Karaganda regions.
In Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions, ground frosts down to 3 degrees Celcius are expected.