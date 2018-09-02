Rainfalls, strong winds, ground frosts predicted in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On September 2, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in Kazakhstan, except for the southwestern and southern regions. Ground frosts are expected in the north, northwest and the center of the country, Kazhydromet Weather Service says.

East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar will see patches of fog in the morning, and a thunderstorm, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, and possible hail in the daytime.

Patchy fog is also expected in Karaganda region in the morning. Besides, there will be a thunderstorm during the daylight hours.

In Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with 23 m/s gusts causing a dust storm.

In the morning in Almaty region, patchy fog and thunderstorm are expected. The wind speed will reach 17-22 m/s.

In the daytime in West Kazakhstan region, there will be a thunderstorm, 15-20 m/s strong wind with a dust storm.

In Atyrau region, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s.

As to Akmola region, patches of fog are predicted in the morning.

It should be mentioned that there is a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Karaganda regions.

In Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions, ground frosts down to 3 degrees Celcius are expected.