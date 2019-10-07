Rains and cold snap to come to Kazakhstan Oct 9-10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Partly cloudy weather without precipitation was observed almost in all the areas of the country at the weekend. The average air temperature was 4…9°C higher than normal. But the active cloudy masses caused by a cold atmospheric front located over Povolzhye begin moving to the east. This will lead to the change of the weather conditions across the republic. Gloomy weather, rains and air temperature drop are forecast in western Kazakhstan in the next 24 hours.

Rains and thunderstorms as well as gradual temperature fall are expected in northwestern regions on October 9 and in northern and central regions on October 10.

Warm weather without precipitation is forecast for eastern regions.

Intermittent rains and thunderstorms are predicted for mountainous areas of southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet says.