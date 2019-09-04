Rains and cold spell to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meteorological service of Kazakhstan has announced weather forecast for September 5-7, Kazinform reports.

«High-altitude cyclone and atmospheric fronts keep influencing the weather in Kazakhstan and causing rains, gusting winds as well as thunderstorms in southern parts of the country. Northern, central and eastern regions will see heavy rainfall and fog due to which visibility will drop to 200-500m in the morning and at night,» a statement reads.

Rains will stop hitting western regions due to the anti-cyclone moving there.

Temperature across the entire country will be 3-6°С below normal.