Rains and fall in temperature expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for three days ahead.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set enjoy weather without precipitations on the first days of autumn. Temperature will range within 23…26 degrees Celsius. Thundershowers will hit the country mid-week. Thunderstorms, thundershowers will be accompanied by gusty wind. Mets suggest that hail and fall in temperature to 17… 28 degrees Celsius may hit the country.