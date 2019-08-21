Rains and gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan in 2 days coming

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A cold atmospheric front which has brought rains and air temperature decrease to the northern regions of the country keeps moving to the south. This, in turn, will cause heavy rainfall and thunderstorms as well as windsquall and hail in two days coming.

According toKazhydromet, intermittent rains with thunderstorms will hit southern parts ofthe country. Southeastern regions willbe hit by thundershowers and hail. Mountainous and piedmont areas will see heavy rainfall.

Sunny weather is forecastfor western and southwestern regions only. Air temperature there will be 3…8°Chigher than normal.