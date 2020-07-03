Rains and gusty wind to pound 2 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put two regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on July 4. Patches of fog will be observed in the region at night and early in the morning. Northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Kazakhstan region will see pouring rains on July 4. Thunderstorms and hail are expected locally. Northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region.

Thunderstorms are predicted for the cities of Karaganda and Zhezkazgan tomorrow. Probability of storm is 80-85%.