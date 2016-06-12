Rains and hail expected in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms and bleak wind will stay in Kazakhstan for another day. Hail may hit northern and eastern parts of the country. Only western, northwestern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, June 12.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



Hail is forecast for North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions.



Extreme heat will persist in Almaty, Zhambyl and some parts of South Kazakhstan regions.