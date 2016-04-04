Rains and snow slush forecast in Kazakhstan in coming three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainy weather is forecast in Kazakhstan in the coming three days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet. Snow slush is possible.

According to Kazakhstan’s main forecaster, a cyclone located in the eastern area of the European part of Russia is moving currently to the West Siberia. This cyclone is bringing atmospheric fronts which will influence the weather in Kazakhstan. Gloomy weather, rains are expected in the coming three days. Snow slush is possible in western and northern regions. Fog with visibility of less than 500 m is predicted at night and in the morning in most regions of the country.