Rains and snow slush to hit Kazakhstan in coming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and snow slush will grip Kazakhstan in the nearest three days.

According to Kazakhstan’s main forecaster Kazhydromet, an active cyclone moving from the Mediterranean Sea to the northwest will impact the weather in Kazakhstan. Precipitation, primarily rains, will douse most parts of Kazakhstan in the nearest three days. Northern regions will be hit by snow slush, with black ice covering the roads. Fog is expected at night and in the morning across Kazakhstan. Heavy rains are forecast for mountainous areas of southern Kazakhstan on March 31. Air temperature is predicted to be above normal by 5-13º.