  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rains and strong wind to hit Kazakhstan on Sunday

    11:55, 03 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major part of Kazakhstan is still to observe today unsteady weather with rains, increase of wind, dust storms, fog and hail predicted. The south and south-west of Kazakhstan is expected to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports. 

    Wind gusting 17-22 m/s, sometimes 23-28 m/s and even more than 30 m/s is to batter East Kazakhstan.

    Wing blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23-28 m/s, dust storms and hail are to hit Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    15-20 m/s wind, sometimes 23 m/s is predicted to sweep across Zhambyl , South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Aktobe regions.

    2 degrees Celsius frosts are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!