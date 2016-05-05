  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rains and thunderstorms expected in southern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan

    16:40, 05 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms are expected in southern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan on May 5-7.

    Rains and thunderstorms will hit southern, southeastern and eastern parts of the country durign the nearest three days. Heavy precipitation is also forecast for mountainous areas of southeastern parts of Kazakhstan. The other parts of the country are most likely to be without any precipitation over the next days.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!