Rains and thunderstorms forecast for most regions of country on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today. However, central and southern regions will have the weather without precipitation.

Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will have strong wind and dust storm today.

West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar region at night and Almaty region during the day will have strong wind.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Atyrau regions will have hot weather.

A high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.