Rains and thunderstorms forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on June 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains, strong wind and fog in spots are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today on June 18. However, western and southern regions of the country will have no precipitation today.

Strong wind, fog in the morning and at night and there is a possibility of hail in Akmola region today.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will have windy weather on June 18.

Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions on the contrary will have dry and hot weather.