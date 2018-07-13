Rains and thunderstorms forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms will douse parts of Kazakhstan today, July 13. Probability of hail will be high across the country. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather. Some parts of the country will see gusty wind and patches of fog at night and in the morning, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 15-22 mps in Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Probability of hail will be high in Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Fervent heat is expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of Mangistau, Aktobe, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.