Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 14
Accordingto Kazhydromet, gusting wind up to 15-20mps and squall will hit NorthKazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions. Hail is possible too.
Dust stormand a 15-20mps wind will strike Turkestan and Mangistau regions. Squall isexpected in Turkestan region as well.
Gusts ofwind in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions will rise to15-20mps. Hail is expected in some areas of Pavlodar region and in the daytimein Kostanay region. Dust storm will hit Kyzylorda region in the daytime.
Strong windup to 15-20mps is forecast in East Kazakhstan region. Hail is predicted insome areas in the morning and in the daytime.
A 17-22mps wind and a dust storm will strike Almaty region.
An extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl,Almaty, Karaganda regions and in southern areas of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, andAkmola regions.