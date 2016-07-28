Rains and thunderstorms keep battering Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Strong gusts of wind, rains and thunderstorms will dominate in Kazakhstan July 28. Sunny weather is predicted for western and north-western regions only.

Wind speed in Akmola, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions will increase up to 15-23 m per s. Hail is possible.

Gusts of wind in Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions and in the daytime in Kostanay region will rise to 15-20 m per s. Hail and fog are expected in Karaganda region too.

Fog will descend in Mangystau region at night and in the morning.

Fervent heat persists in Almaty region. Extremely high fire risk is predicted for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions.

Flood generation is expected in the rivers of Almaty region due to heavy rainfall forecast.