PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for North Kazakhstan region for July 21, Kazinform reports.



North-east wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes even up to 25 m/s is expected to batter the region on Saturday. Thunderstorms, gusts of wind and hail are likely to fall there locally, Kazhydromet reports.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is expected to hit Petropavlovsk on July 21 during the day.