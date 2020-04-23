Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Tue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected today in the most parts of Kazakhstan bringing rains and thunderstorms, high wind, hail, dust storms and patchy fog, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind up to 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s is forecast to hit today North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Mangistau, Atyrau, Karaganda, Aktobe, Turkestan and Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions are set to face wind sweeping at a speed of 15-20 m/s. Dust storm is to grip Kyzylorda region.

High and wind and hail are to hit West Kazakhstan. It may also hail in Akmola region.