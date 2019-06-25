Rains and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather accompanied by rains and thunderstorms, gusting wind, hail, and patches of fog is expected to linger for another day across the most part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Squall, high wind, and hail are forecast to batter West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions today.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep across East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Kostanay regions.



Patches of fog are to blanket Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.



Heat is predicted to scorch Aktobe, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, locally Kostanay and Karaganda regions today.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and the greater part of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, locally in Aktobe, Kostanay and Almaty regions.