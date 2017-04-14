  • kz
    Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan April 14

    07:48, 14 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainy weather is forecast today for most regions of the country. Heavy rains and thunderstorms will hit southern regions. Strong wind is expected in some areas, Kazhydromet says.    

    Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23m/s, are predicted for Zhambyl region.

    Wind speed in Almaty region (at night) and in Mangistau region (in the daytime) will increase to 17-22m/s. Fog will blanket Almaty region. 

    Gusts of wind in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan regions and in the daytime in the East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions will rise to 15-20m/s. Fog is forecast for some areas as well.

    Strong wind up to 15-20m/s will hit Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions in the daytime.

    Fog will descend in Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

     

     

