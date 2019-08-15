Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Aug 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms is forecast across Kazakhstan on Thursday. Heavy rainfall, rough wind, dust storm, squall, and hail will hit some areas. Fog will blanket northern regions at night and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, andTurkestan regions will see a squall, a 15-20mps wind, sometimes gusting to25mps. Fog will descend in Akmola region at night and in the morning. Duststorm is expected in Turkestan region. Hail is possible in North Kazakhstanand Pavlodar regions.

Zhambyl region will be also hit by a squall, a15-20mps wind, sometimes reaching 23mps and hail.

Squall, gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes up to25mps will strike Kostanay region. Hail is expected at daytime.

Gusts of wind in Karaganda region will increase to15-20mps with fog to blanket some parts at night and in the morning.

Wind speed in East Kazakhstan region will rise to15-20mps, hail is possible too.

Squall and an 18-23mps wind is expected in Almatyregion.

A 15-20mps is forecast in Kyzylorda region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda,Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions and in southern parts ofAktobe region.