Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan May 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan will be the only region to enjoy sunny weather on Saturday. Other parts of the country will be hit by precipitation. Thunderstorms, fog, gusting wind, squall, and hail are forecast for some areas. Dust storm will strike southern regions, Kazinform reports.

Hail is possible in Akmola region. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20mps at night and in the daytime, sometimes increasing to 25mps.



Wind speed in East Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps.



Squall, dust storm and a 15-20mps will hit Kyzylorda region in the daytime. Squall is predicted as well.



North Kazakhstan, Turkestan,and West Kazakhstan regions will be hit by a 15-20mps wind and hail. Squall is predicted for the North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.



Gusting wind up to 15-20mps will strike Pavlodar, Zhambyl regions, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions in the daytime. Fog will descend on Karaganda region.



Fog and hail are expected in Mangistau region in the daytime.



Ground frost will persist in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.



Fire hazard will be extremely high in Kyzylorda region.